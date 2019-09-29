As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Share Value Rose, Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased by $1.14 Million Its Holding; Hilltop Holdings Has Decreased Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $785,044 as Valuation Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 6,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, down from 26,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.85M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 11,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 2,072 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.59. About 274,886 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.43 million shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability owns 8,232 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rech Global Investors invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sei Invests has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Waters Parkerson Ltd Llc reported 257,468 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot owns 1.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 79,325 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 18,267 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,780 are held by Sns Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Jane Street Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 61,140 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd, a California-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Montag A & Associate Inc owns 96,177 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Llc invested in 271,674 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 20,013 shares to 70,450 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 14,136 shares to 21,581 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis Co (NYSE:MC) by 13,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.03 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.