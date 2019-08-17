As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Share Value Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Holding by $51.64 Million; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Has Upped Its Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 64,321 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, up from 55,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 496,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.11 million, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 205,203 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.04M for 15.10 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.