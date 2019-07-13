As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; As Thor Inds (THO) Share Price Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Its Stake

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 498,444 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 29,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,090 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, down from 135,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 131,218 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invests Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 28,040 shares. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.33% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hgk Asset Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 153,347 are owned by Hutchinson Ca. Franklin Inc owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 12,649 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 167,300 shares. Verity Asset reported 0.35% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 580,735 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc holds 5,107 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 68,094 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc holds 0.57% or 9,574 shares.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 81,461 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Kepos Ltd Partnership reported 10,487 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 4,177 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Aqr Cap Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 77,962 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Dynamic Capital invested in 5,306 shares. Prudential Inc reported 5,540 shares. Franklin reported 281,429 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 186,498 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 17,554 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 235,583 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $11.45 million activity. Boyle Joseph P also sold $2.16 million worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares. The insider Cusick Thomas B. sold $2.37 million. GEORGE EDWARD S also sold $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by Bragdon Peter J.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,350 shares to 26,370 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).