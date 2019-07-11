As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Increased Its Holding; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined, Intact Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 99,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.15M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,896 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $99.67. About 188,669 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 90,896 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 10,487 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt accumulated 20,500 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Everett Harris Ca owns 0.04% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 15,000 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,313 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt reported 11,922 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Geode Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 355,321 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Invesco Limited has invested 0.04% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). C M Bidwell And Associates holds 0.45% or 4,375 shares in its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management Equity has invested 0.05% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 279,724 shares to 5.64 million shares, valued at $271.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 182,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,738 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $11.45 million activity. Bragdon Peter J sold $1.83M worth of stock. Another trade for 22,115 shares valued at $2.37M was sold by Cusick Thomas B.. Fogliato Franco sold $956,928 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Monday, February 11. Boyle Joseph P had sold 20,384 shares worth $2.16M.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Simple Ways for Young Investors to Invest Their First $1,000 – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Aid Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Columbia Sportswear closes on China JV buyout – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Columbia (COLM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has invested 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 132,131 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 3,981 shares. Moneta Group Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Interocean reported 8,389 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Co Va has 2.79% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 288,712 shares. Roberts Glore Comm Inc Il owns 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,598 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 78,726 shares. Aperio Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 509,733 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited invested in 14,952 shares. Cahill Finance Advsrs owns 3,089 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Com owns 6,663 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv invested 0.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.48 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek Create Institute for Brand Marketingâ„¢ – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bouncing Back To Blockchain ETFs – Benzinga” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leading European institutions partner with IBM to accelerate joint research and educational opportunities in quantum computing – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: What Red Hat Brings To The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 105,000 shares to 115,900 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,600 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).