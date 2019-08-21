As Columbia Sportsw (COLM) Valuation Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised by $9.25 Million Its Holding; Stone Ridge Asset Management Holding in Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) Boosted by $828,872 as Share Price Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 87.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 37,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 80,578 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 42,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 62,769 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 19/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Staff to Conduct Public Meeting to Discuss 2017 Performance of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant; 12/03/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S CEO LOVETTE SAYS LABOR `MUCH TIGHTER’ THAN YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S PRIDE CFO SANDRI COMMENT ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Closes $500.0 million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 04/04/2018 – PPC Partners Completes Acquisition of C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Decision Point and Harvard Pilgrim to Speak at Population Health Summit; 20/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS EU GENERAL COURT REJECTS ITS APPEAL FOR PRICE OF ELECTRICITY TARIFFS BY PPC TO ALUMINIUM DURING 2007-2008

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Columbia Sportsw (COLM) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 88,928 shares as the company's stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 271,761 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31 million, up from 182,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Columbia Sportsw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 16,897 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 323,230 shares to 355,073 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestlin (NYSE:WWE) by 303,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,190 shares, and cut its stake in Rci Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,331 were reported by Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 87,501 shares. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 5,949 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability invested in 65,755 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 2,938 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 5,649 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 24,671 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Inv Management Ltd Partnership De reported 110,377 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 47,720 shares. 18,515 are held by Westwood Hldgs Group Inc. Signaturefd owns 118 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 131,281 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 17,948 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Lc invested 0.02% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 10,261 shares. Foundation Mngmt accumulated 17,505 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Aperio Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). 26,574 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 10,431 shares. Landscape Management Lc invested in 0.11% or 50,018 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation has 55,612 shares. Parametrica Ltd holds 0.43% or 9,067 shares. Indexiq Limited Co has 74,353 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,915 shares to 17,078 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,577 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).