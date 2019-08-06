As Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Valuation Declined, Putnam Investments Has Raised by $2.52 Million Its Position; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 917,170 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) by 544.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 114,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 135,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 21,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 163,226 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY SELLS MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 Million; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust: 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan Sold to Commerz Real; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CXP SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.43 TO $1.48, EST. $1.44; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases 1Q 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CXP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 81.40 million shares or 2.70% less from 83.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 135,525 shares. Dean Cap Mgmt has 1.91% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 1,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors accumulated 108,026 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,771 shares stake. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,246 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 187,148 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 70,861 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.02% stake. 2,073 were accumulated by American Intl Grp Inc Inc. Advisory Net Limited holds 14,162 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech holds 0% or 13,145 shares in its portfolio.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 100,542 shares to 403,160 shares, valued at $61.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 29,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp invested in 2.23% or 9.10M shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 207,669 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 15,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 1,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 3,985 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.02% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 175,031 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 87,560 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt reported 1.81M shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 36.19M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Dt Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 146,479 shares. Suncoast Equity Management reported 0.05% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff And Assocs has invested 0.15% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 67,876 shares to 109,566 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 482,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,567 shares, and cut its stake in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE).