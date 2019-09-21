As Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) Share Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Raised Position by $315,108; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.19 Million as Shares Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 4,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 41,622 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.75 million, down from 45,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 227,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, up from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 460,852 shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7,169 shares to 18,379 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 197,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. Lawson David C also bought $5,633 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1. 143 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares with value of $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 26,410 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 46,904 shares. Pnc Services Group reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 130,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 486,198 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 31,776 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 9,781 shares. 26,961 were reported by Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Liability Co. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 21,196 shares. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.17% or 200,113 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 180 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 113,195 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.05% or 14,801 shares in its portfolio. Stifel reported 122,432 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).