As Columbia Banking Systems (COLB) Stock Declined, Walthausen & Company Has Upped by $1.35 Million Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Bank Of Stockton Has Cut by $455,270 Its Position

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (COLB) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 42,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 131,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbia Banking Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 218,308 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 1,089 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 6,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 10.76M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsrs owns 29,029 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm invested in 0.02% or 24,965 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 561,471 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has 110,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 279,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 903,531 shares. 9,389 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 47,666 shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. 259 shares were bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, worth $8,433. Stein Clint had bought 143 shares worth $4,656 on Monday, July 1.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 35,920 shares to 291,213 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in School Specialty Inc by 116,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,572 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Corporation.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

