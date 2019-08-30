As Columbia Banking Systems (COLB) Market Value Rose, Walthausen & Company Boosted Stake by $1.35 Million; Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stock Price Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Cut Its Holding by $715,995

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 68.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 6,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 3,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $109.98. About 688,084 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (COLB) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 42,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 173,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 131,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbia Banking Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 48,041 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 21,175 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 600 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 260 shares. Assetmark has 2 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 4.33M shares. Tributary Ltd Liability has 378,072 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.19% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Eagle Asset stated it has 0.07% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 33,759 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity stated it has 6,816 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 77,082 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ct has 3.26% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 3.00M shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 769 shares. Alphaone Invest Lc invested in 0.94% or 48,043 shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. 143 shares valued at $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1. $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Monday, July 1.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shareholders Booked A 30% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Columbia Banking System declares $0.28 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$35.82, Is It Time To Put Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 83,020 shares to 649,082 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 96,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,490 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,500 were accumulated by New England And Mgmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested in 0.01% or 19,641 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 22,574 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Company holds 3.17% or 186,627 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company owns 7,878 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Communication holds 0.12% or 200 shares. Baillie Gifford And owns 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 374,305 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 13,533 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co accumulated 8,355 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 7,843 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Professional Advisory Svcs invested 2.91% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 32,255 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 90,536 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) by 56,850 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $36.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 408,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS).