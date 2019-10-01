As Columbia Banking System (COLB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.15 Million; First National Bank Of Omaha Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR)

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 31,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 165,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 133,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 872,695 shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by 30.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 198,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 456,235 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.51M, down from 654,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 151,597 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,443 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 100,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amg National Commercial Bank accumulated 24,083 shares. American Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). 2.76 million were accumulated by State Street. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.36% or 456,235 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 11,611 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 136,407 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Invesco has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Fifth Third National Bank reported 141 shares. Plante Moran Llc stated it has 1,947 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 28,873 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO had bought 259 shares worth $8,433 on Monday, July 1. 173 shares were bought by Lawson David C, worth $5,633.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.49 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 49,800 shares to 459,940 shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Service Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 20,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 16,657 shares to 135,272 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.08% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Cim Mangement has 8,495 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.01% or 81,770 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Sg Americas accumulated 0% or 16,243 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Associate Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc owns 540,753 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 34,260 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 85,693 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 1.95M shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 988,956 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 660 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.09% or 206,300 shares in its portfolio. Colony Ltd Com holds 78,088 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.