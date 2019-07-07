As Columbia Banking System (COLB) Shares Declined, Tributary Capital Management Raised by $1.49 Million Its Stake; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Aravt Global Decreased Stake by $6.44 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 46,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 378,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, up from 331,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 75,032 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB)

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92M, down from 760,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 800,470 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield near $585M solar deal for 50% stake in X-Elio – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield’s Latest Deal Potentially Makes It The Best Blue-Chip Dividend Stock In The World – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Add These 5 Alternative Asset Investments to Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Stash These 2 Trusted Dividend Stocks in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Completes Acquisition of Forest City Realty Trust – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO also bought $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares. The insider Stein Clint bought $4,656.

