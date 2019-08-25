As Columbia Banking System (COLB) Share Price Rose, California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Holding; As M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Denali Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 12,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 110,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 123,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 251,585 shares traded or 6.86% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) by 86.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $143.9. About 587,990 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.62 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $483.88M for 9.94 P/E if the $3.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.38% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $180,188 activity.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. On Monday, July 1 Lawson David C bought $5,633 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 173 shares. 143 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares with value of $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint.