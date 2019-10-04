As Columbia Banking System (COLB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding; As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lvw Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by 30.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 198,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 456,235 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.51 million, down from 654,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 2,173 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB)

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 5,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 11,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 16,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 44,219 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,299 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.1% or 248,610 shares. 12,483 are held by Whittier Of Nevada Inc. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv holds 0.48% or 83,650 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Lc holds 2,652 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 42,269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company owns 263,171 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc reported 2,571 shares. 43 were reported by Smith Asset Group Inc Inc L P. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 31,950 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 14,845 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Granite Investment Partners Ltd invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 427,433 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 18,724 shares to 43,111 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Paychex Honored for Excellence in Health & Well-being – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 High-Quality US Stocks as Trade War Fears Are Rekindled – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Here are the 25 S&P 500 stocks that ended higher on Wall Streetâ€™s worst day in 6 weeks – MarketWatch” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : PAYX, LEN, UNF, HOME, TITN, OMN, AFMD, SCWX, EYEN, EVLV – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer – PR Newswire” on May 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents – PR Newswire” published on April 16, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Columbia Bank CEO set to retire – Puget Sound Business Journal (Seattle)” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Columbia Bank closes $644M Pacific Continental Bank acquisition, late CEO’s last deal – Puget Sound Business Journal (Seattle)” published on November 02, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 16,355 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $37.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.49M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. Another trade for 143 shares valued at $4,656 was made by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1. 173 shares valued at $5,633 were bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap owns 8,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 553 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 2,735 shares. 971,223 are owned by Geode Cap. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 9,389 shares. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.78% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 24,553 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 180,316 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 20 shares.