As Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Shares Declined, Polaris Capital Management Upped Stake; Cardinal Capital Management Upped Its Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stake by $555,360

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 626,555 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, up from 619,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 107,497 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 401,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 372,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colony Bankcorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 91 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) has declined 1.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,655 shares to 169,064 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 15,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,635 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 10.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.66, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold CBAN shares while 2 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 176.80% more from 1.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Northern owns 15,533 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). State Common Retirement Fund owns 7,600 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) for 655 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 2,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Plc has 1,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 82,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) for 75,266 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Corporation holds 72,821 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 401,650 are owned by Polaris Capital. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) or 62,634 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 23,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,512 activity. Reed Matthew D. had bought 350 shares worth $5,945 on Monday, June 10. $32 worth of stock was bought by Bagwell Lee on Friday, August 23. Hoyle M. Edward Jr. bought $335 worth of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) on Friday, August 23.