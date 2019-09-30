As Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Market Value Declined, Polaris Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Ceva (CEVA) Market Value Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Lifted Its Holding

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 401,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 372,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colony Bankcorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 736 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) has declined 1.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c; 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 36,373 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CEVA Group ‘B-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 29/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 11/05/2018 – Ceva Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 18; 04/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S DOWN 0.2 PCT VS IPO PRICING AT 27.50 SFR/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete (NYSE:ALE) by 5,700 shares to 628,549 shares, valued at $52.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,900 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $18,512 activity. Reed Matthew D. also bought $5,828 worth of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) on Wednesday, May 29. Bagwell Lee bought $34 worth of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) on Friday, May 24. 19 shares valued at $327 were bought by Hoyle M. Edward Jr. on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 10.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.66, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold CBAN shares while 2 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 176.80% more from 1.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 11,436 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 142,136 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,009 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,634 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Lakeview Capital Lc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Amer Int Group Inc has 0% invested in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) for 4,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 0.25% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). 586 are held by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. 105,300 are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Value Screen That Beats The Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colony Bankcorp Announces Upcoming CFO Transition and Other Senior Management Realignment and Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colony Bankcorp Starts Small Business Specialty Lending Group With Two Veteran Bankers – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisitions of LBC Bancshares, Inc. and PFB Mortgage – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colony Bankcorp to Present at 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock market news: August 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEVA: Innovation And Excellence In Digital Signal Processing – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CEVA Locates More Success with Bluetooth® 5.1 IP – PRNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Opportunities for CEVA – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 05, 2019.