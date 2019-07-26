As Collectors Universe (CLCT) Stock Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Lifted Position; Weybosset Research & Management Lifted Its Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $1.64 Million

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 1.06 million shares traded or 39.40% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Collectors Universe (CLCT) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 28,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Collectors Universe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 36,472 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 34.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide; 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 27/03/2018 – Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 14/03/2018 – Art Review: Asia Week’s Rare and Unusual Objects for Art Lovers and Collectors; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Program; 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card; 20/03/2018 – CFPB to Work With FTC on Policing Debt Collectors; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16,400 shares to 911,028 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.