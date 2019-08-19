As Colgatepalmoliveco (CL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fayez Sarofim & Company Raised Position; Nea Management Company Holding in Endologix (ELGX) Has Cut by $13.45 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 20,543 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Colgatepalmoliveco (CL) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 56,657 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 45,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Colgatepalmoliveco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 337,183 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Zenty III Thomas F also bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Onopchenko John. Mahboob Vaseem had bought 15,128 shares worth $99,996.

