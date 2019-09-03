As Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Cut Its Holding by $478,244; Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised 3M Co (MMM) Position by $1.43 Million as Stock Declined

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 6,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 240,736 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.02 million, up from 233,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.92% or 6,421 shares. Finemark Bank invested in 0.73% or 60,225 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd Com accumulated 1.97% or 60,587 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,532 shares. Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,648 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 41,961 shares. Barnett Comm Inc holds 0.02% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management owns 1,876 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Co reported 2,520 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na invested in 0.57% or 607,207 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C holds 0.31% or 313,523 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Essex Fin Ser owns 5,347 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability reported 6,638 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 7,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares to 180,953 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 6,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,454 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against 3M Company and Certain Officers â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin Prns Llp accumulated 3.22% or 2.44 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 2.76M shares. 31,283 were reported by S&T National Bank Pa. Zeke Advisors Lc reported 61,262 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.79% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 759,367 shares. 5,582 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,198 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Country Club Trust Co Na reported 8,416 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Welch And Forbes Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 92,915 shares. Wheatland Advsr stated it has 6,900 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com stated it has 34,055 shares. First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95 million for 26.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.