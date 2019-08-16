As Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Share Value Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding; Karp Capital Management Upped Huntsman (HUN) Holding by $1.53 Million

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 1.81 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6934.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 69,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 70,348 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 2.95 million shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Signal Says Buy the Dip on Huntsman Stock – Schaeffers Research” on March 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Huntsman Are Surging Today – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Huntsman’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,768 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 5.77 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 12,976 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 260,227 shares. Riverhead Capital holds 0.13% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 137,900 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 41,764 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 22,155 were accumulated by Westpac Corporation. Assetmark Inc reported 7,374 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested 0.16% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 2,200 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 67,765 were accumulated by Naples Glob Advisors. Mrj Capital has 0.68% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 50,500 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9,515 shares to 24,792 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Ltd holds 6.68% or 562,602 shares. Carret Asset Lc owns 21,133 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 3.63M shares. Moreover, Farmers Tru has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,490 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment holds 2,146 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 844,314 are held by Prudential Fincl. Windsor Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,995 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Vgi Prtn Pty Limited owns 1.92M shares or 13.35% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Pcl accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Uss Investment Mngmt Limited owns 165,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B stated it has 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).