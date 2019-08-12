As Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Share Price Rose, Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Stake; Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Its Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.99 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 29,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 215,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 245,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 160,330 shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,555 shares. Moreover, First City Cap Management Inc has 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,600 shares. Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 20,000 were accumulated by Cohen Capital Mngmt. World Asset Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Park Natl Corp Oh reported 58,510 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,968 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.06% or 21,600 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd has invested 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 511 shares in its portfolio. 807 were reported by Gradient Invs Llc. 156,487 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Tradition Lc invested in 1.09% or 58,493 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.11% or 192,017 shares in its portfolio.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,762 shares to 16,221 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Company invested 3.76% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0% stake. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 8,064 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.07 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Millennium Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). State Street holds 0% or 870,789 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited reported 353,147 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 68,053 shares. 88,115 are held by Congress Asset Ma. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 45,405 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 45,205 shares. The California-based Kestrel Invest Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Treasurer Nasdaq:SASR – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting PTLA Put Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Net Income of $28.3 Million for the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SASR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. The insider Michael Mark C bought $12,323.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) by 2,955 shares to 74,841 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 525,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).