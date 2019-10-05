As Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Stock Price Rose, Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Its Holding by $664,470

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 3,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 35,488 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, down from 38,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 12,745 shares as the company's stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 12,689 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, down from 25,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 19,776 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.84 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) by 77,592 shares to 118,714 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RPM) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc Com (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.