As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Trimmed Its Holding by $2.15 Million; As Usg (USG) Share Value Were Volatile, S Muoio & Company Has Lifted Holding

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Usg Corp (USG) by 157.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Usg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP HOLDER KNAUF EVALUATING BERKSHIRE’S OPTION PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – IKnauf Says USG Board Rejected Offer Without Engaging in ‘Meaningful Discussions’; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 30/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HLDR VOTE “AGAINST”; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – USG Operating Profit Drops as Buyout Offer Looms — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – USG Corporation Employee Honored with Prestigious Industry Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 199,845 shares. 200,000 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.54% or 219,925 shares. Highland Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 20,000 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 461,750 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru Lp reported 0.79% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Amer International Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,428 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Kwmg Lc accumulated 850 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 0.85% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 22,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 148,743 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 128,940 shares. Harris Lp invested in 0.13% or 1.64M shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99 million for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,730 shares to 31,200 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).