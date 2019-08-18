As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, West Coast Financial Decreased Stake by $2.15 Million; As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Stock Price Rose, Country Club Trust Company Has Boosted by $468,031 Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 281,942 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 265,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 913,164 shares traded or 40.66% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 3,094 shares to 4,496 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 5,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.55% or 402,755 shares. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs has 0.3% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 23,145 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Btim Corp has invested 0.56% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Miracle Mile Advisors invested in 0.11% or 19,998 shares. Georgia-based First City Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.11% or 67,639 shares. Ally Inc owns 50,000 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 28,197 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru holds 0.06% or 9,446 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.27 million shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Jane Street Grp Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 107,831 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. 1.29 million were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 395,115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 6,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & stated it has 45,124 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 34,100 shares. First Advsr LP reported 0.01% stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 124,647 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Amer Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Co owns 24,125 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Continental Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 145,354 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

