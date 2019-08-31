As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Decreased by $1.68 Million Its Position; Fj Capital Management Lifted Position in Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) by $3.42 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 90.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 170,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 359,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 68,445 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares to 12,647 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has invested 0.45% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Grimes & Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Brookstone Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 43,236 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,592 shares. Provident holds 0.13% or 11,858 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 509,048 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blume Cap Management invested in 17,817 shares. Cibc World Incorporated holds 631,073 shares. 426,900 are held by Pggm Invs. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 1.91% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Renaissance Invest Group reported 13,839 shares. Peoples Fincl Service owns 10,430 shares. Generation Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.67% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99M for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has 285,414 shares. Raymond James Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Banc Funds Limited Liability Company holds 2.05% or 1.35 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 44,353 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 23,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 27,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc owns 53,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Principal Gp has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.11% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Pnc Serv Inc reported 11,284 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.47 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Dolan James J. bought $100,000. $26,400 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Demas David J. Bonvenuto David L also bought $95,175 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Monday, July 29. Casey Helen Hanna had bought 20,000 shares worth $500,000 on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $50,000 were bought by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. 25,000 shares valued at $485,213 were bought by GETZ JAMES F on Tuesday, August 27.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Co. Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings Are Poised to Grow – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply COO resigns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.