As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake by $39.72 Million; Potlatchdeltic Com (PCH) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $787,208 as Share Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 559,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.81 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (PCH) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 20,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The hedge fund held 146,221 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70 million, down from 166,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 522,962 shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 67.82% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.87 per share. PCH’s profit will be $18.81 million for 36.67 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by PotlatchDeltic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

