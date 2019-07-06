As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $362,780; Private Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stryker (SYK) Position by $3.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 814,694 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,987 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 91,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.85M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.45 million activity. Shares for $8,154 were bought by Doliveux Roch on Thursday, January 31. 180 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn. 5,282 shares were sold by Scannell Timothy J, worth $863,590. Another trade for 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $713.31M for 27.02 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 137,487 shares to 190,461 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker acquires OrthoSpace for up to $220M – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker reports 2018 results and 2019 outlook NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stryker acquires Arrinex NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker to host conference call on January 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 2.16 million are owned by Jensen Inv Inc. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 13,862 shares. Art Advsrs owns 31,000 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 1,050 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). D E Shaw Inc invested in 36,531 shares. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). New York-based Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & has invested 0.2% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.27% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 3,300 shares. 1,405 were reported by Legacy Cap Inc. Sei Invests accumulated 0.13% or 196,638 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,277 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,479 shares to 45,506 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,847 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo cautious on Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CSX Corporation (CSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.