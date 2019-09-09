As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose, Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Hutchinson Capital Management Holding in Boeing Company (BA) Has Increased by $326,136 as Shares Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 856 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,386 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 9,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $359.32. About 3.16M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 191,355 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, down from 197,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 1.53 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Lc holds 0% or 3,506 shares in its portfolio. 10,532 are held by Hilltop. Welch Group Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Credit Agricole S A owns 6,205 shares. Moreover, Wedge L LP Nc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 99,596 shares. 100,553 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Bainco International Investors invested in 0.65% or 10,537 shares. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 973,925 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ftb Advsr holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 18,004 shares. Fire Incorporated owns 75,000 shares for 10.64% of their portfolio. New England accumulated 2,695 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 1,230 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd holds 1.05% or 5,541 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 68,237 shares.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares to 24,810 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.16% stake. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 0.27% or 46,413 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 63,590 shares. Citadel Ltd accumulated 427,173 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Llc reported 688,821 shares. Adirondack Trust Company reported 13,554 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 43,216 shares. Perella Weinberg Mgmt LP has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 62,938 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 11,774 were reported by Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.67 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Dillon Associates reported 117,451 shares.