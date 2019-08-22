As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Holding; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Spindletop Capital Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 2.36 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate’s New CEO Is Turning The Company Down The Wrong Highway – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

