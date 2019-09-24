As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Holder Ycg Has Lowered Position; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Holding by $1.81 Million as Valuation Declined

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 3.15M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 64,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The hedge fund held 345,225 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 280,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 529,188 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Board of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 24/04/2018 – LASALLE WILL REVIEW PEBBLEBROOK’S REVISED PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 567,983 shares to 34,125 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,266 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,785 shares to 158,199 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.