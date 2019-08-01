As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Holder West Coast Financial Trimmed Its Holding by $2.15 Million; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Hendershot Investments Has Cut Holding

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.88. About 259,218 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 1.39M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 844,314 were reported by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Scotia Capital invested in 83,934 shares. 112,280 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bankshares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.21% or 62,938 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Advisors invested in 279,578 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com reported 10,693 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Limited Co owns 74,834 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Intact Investment holds 81,400 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.57% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Page Arthur B accumulated 4,410 shares. Investec Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Hikari Tsushin invested in 0.45% or 29,743 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Pcl holds 0.21% or 15,550 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 11,063 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.00 million shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon still a star on Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 54,201 shares to 580,787 shares, valued at $30.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 26,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.73 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares to 101,892 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,566 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Honors Pets and Animals of All Kinds With Monthlong Out Here With Animals Celebration – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.