As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, First Personal Financial Services Has Upped Holding; Cytokinetics (CYTK) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Upped Holding by $845,922

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 76,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 477,196 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37 million, up from 400,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 238,980 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 5,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 65,854 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, up from 60,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 3.15 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tracy Murphy leaves Kilroy Realty – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cytokinetics to Present at September Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CYTK – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Strength From Muscle Biology With Cytokinetics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, CYTK, ARAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold CYTK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.88 million shares or 6.78% more from 36.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Llc holds 1,846 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 102,672 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,100 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 9,994 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 35,331 shares. Rafferty Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 73,431 shares. One Trading LP has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 39,174 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) or 127,278 shares. Prudential Financial owns 91,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). 85,537 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).