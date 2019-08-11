As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, East Coast Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Raised Its Antero Res (AR) Holding by $35.58 Million

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.99 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, May 22 Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1,000 shares. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares to 12,647 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.