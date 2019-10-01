As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Boosted Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Regent Investment Management Upped by $1.73 Million Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 4,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 189,887 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61M, up from 185,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 3.18 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 402.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 5,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grace And White Inc accumulated 30,750 shares. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,341 shares. Zacks Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 30,576 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 61,391 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset holds 3,330 shares. New York-based Loews has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 270,316 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Blume Cap Management Inc reported 75 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund invested in 0.8% or 10,912 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.28% stake. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33,809 shares. Sabal Co invested 1.88% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beese Fulmer Inv Inc reported 2.5% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.56% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Personal Ser accumulated 1.35% or 65,854 shares. Provise Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 12,627 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Macroview Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa reported 6,386 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,856 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 750 shares stake. Peoples Financial Services Corporation reported 10,030 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.31 million shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 63,500 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America owns 2,497 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated owns 1.41 million shares. Bank Of America De invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fred Alger Management holds 0% or 427 shares in its portfolio.