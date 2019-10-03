As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Ycg Lowered Its Position by $302,673; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Share Price Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut by $26.44 Million Its Holding

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 86.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 259,765 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 679,290 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OTLK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q COMP SALES UP 9%, EST. UP 8.4%; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary D; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch CFR to Ba3 From B1; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Ended FY With $424.4M Inventory, Up 6%; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $24; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 668,243 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J reported 16,694 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Barclays Public Limited has 2.42 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Associated Banc invested 0.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 72,085 shares. Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 20,772 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corp has 34,921 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru holds 16,341 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spark Invest Management Limited Company has 1.28% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 257,800 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 1.23% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 147,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank & Tru Communications Of Newtown holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,332 shares. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi owns 3,200 shares. Haverford stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,087 shares to 215,598 shares, valued at $42.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 117,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,270 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 42,431 shares. 122,500 are owned by Swiss Bank. Jane Street Group Ltd Company has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,562 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,389 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 20,477 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 5 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 5.64M shares. Wexford Cap Lp invested in 0.19% or 100,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Contrarian Capital Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 18,842 shares. 3 were accumulated by Adirondack Tru Company. Point72 Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 154,442 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 23,953 shares to 215,597 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 190,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.49M for 11.43 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMRN, CARA, ANF and GOOS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Galantis, MisterWives, Arizona and Greyson Chance to Headline 18th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting SeriousFun Children’s Network – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Abercrombie’s Shares Look Considerably Undervalued After Tanking 30% On Weak Q2 Outlook – Forbes” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Organizational Change as Part of Ongoing Transformation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.