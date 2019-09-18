As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Ycg Has Trimmed Its Holding; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $598,092

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.13. About 568,965 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,067 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 45,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $222.08. About 4.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 24.69 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

