As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, West Coast Financial Trimmed by $2.15 Million Its Position; Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Declined While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreased by $6.81 Million Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 63.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 23,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 13,993 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 37,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 951,573 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.2. About 1.59 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 39.46 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 39,258 shares to 83,427 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 143,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 51,939 shares to 744,851 shares, valued at $57.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 27,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 26.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.