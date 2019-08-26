As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ycg Has Trimmed Position by $342,924; Clearbridge Investments Lowered Healthequity (HQY) Position by $7.49 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 102,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 264,680 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, down from 367,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 807,374 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.91M shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2.52M shares. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Merriman Wealth Management Llc invested in 0.04% or 2,997 shares. Nuwave Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 181,664 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Sabal Tru invested in 10,013 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Com (Wy) holds 0.18% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mcf Advsrs Ltd invested in 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Weik Capital Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,000 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 26,924 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 1.12 million shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwestern Corp by 9,336 shares to 34,152 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 162,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31 million for 56.28 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

