As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Keybank National Association Trimmed Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Boosted Its Position

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 18,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 567,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87M, down from 585,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 749,656 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 899,547 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 34,623 shares to 73,732 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 10,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 26.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp reported 331,639 shares. Amer Comml Bank holds 0.29% or 13,185 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability, a South Carolina-based fund reported 28,046 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd stated it has 195,979 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.17% or 3,428 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 24,900 shares. 101,100 are held by Ci Incorporated. Essex Fin reported 0.18% stake. 15,861 were reported by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 13,557 are owned by Cadinha Co Ltd Liability Com. Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 3,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Street owns 56.53 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

