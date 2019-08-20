As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Synovus Financial Has Decreased Stake; As Discovery (DISCA) Market Value Declined, Royal London Asset Management LTD Decreased by $181.13 Million Its Holding

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 6,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 53,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 billion, down from 59,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 822,054 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 10,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 42,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 53,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 989,120 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Com holds 0.07% or 3,490 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 50,078 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 20,357 shares. The West Virginia-based City Hldg has invested 0.57% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blue Chip, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,531 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 2.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Df Dent & Co invested in 12,125 shares. The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 122,929 shares. Wheatland Advisors accumulated 6,900 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.06% or 14,916 shares. 14,300 are owned by Notis. Factory Mutual Com accumulated 294,200 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.64M for 25.98 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3,045 shares to 11,372 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 13,070 shares to 451,487 shares, valued at $28.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 35,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.