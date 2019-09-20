As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Fiduciary Management Has Trimmed Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $8.66 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 166,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 7.31 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386.43 million, down from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.62M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 37,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 98,426 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 135,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 1.14M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $800.59 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $610.91M for 24.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

