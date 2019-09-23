As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Increased Position by $1.26 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Stake as Share Value Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 17,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 129,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 147,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 12,176 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 17,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.85M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 2.65M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 147,500 shares. Pitcairn Co owns 5,757 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca reported 3,750 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 3.22M shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak invested in 1.88% or 22,230 shares. S&T National Bank Pa has 31,806 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,522 shares. Moreover, Girard Limited has 0.28% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 22,271 shares. First Trust Com holds 5,404 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corp invested in 61,763 shares or 0.99% of the stock. 272,916 were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corp. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 2,797 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bank Tru owns 0.38% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,966 shares. State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 189,887 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 204,802 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $258.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 152,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO).

