As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, North American Management Has Decreased Position by $11.02 Million; Towle & Co Increases Stake in Whirlpool (WHR)

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 155,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 41,558 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 196,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 3.83M shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Towle & Co increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 37,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 159,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.68 million, up from 122,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 326,596 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 14,365 shares to 69,635 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 186,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,198 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Baxter Bros reported 42,520 shares stake. Cullinan Assoc reported 141,129 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory stated it has 3.07 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 11,550 shares. Moreover, First City Capital Inc has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,600 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 44,540 were accumulated by Independent Investors. Hm Payson & holds 0.3% or 115,442 shares. Conning reported 16,254 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.36% stake. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability holds 849,810 shares. First Foundation Advsr has 4,010 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,968 are owned by Manchester Management Ltd Company.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 24.45 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 7.77M shares. Next Fincl Grp, Texas-based fund reported 34 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 65,775 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fukoku Mutual Life Company reported 700 shares stake. Beacon holds 0.1% or 4,065 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,896 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Lc invested in 0.4% or 24,895 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. 9,204 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability. State Street Corporation has 3.29 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3.21M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

