As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, East Coast Asset Management Lowered by $1.68 Million Its Stake; As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stock Rose, S Squared Technology Has Increased by $590,000 Its Holding

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.14 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 127,392 shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 3,725 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,121 shares. Conestoga Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 11,889 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De stated it has 551 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Awm Investment Inc invested 0.18% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Mitchell Cap Management invested 1.35% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cwm Limited Liability owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 261 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 78,427 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 7,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Wasatch Advsr Incorporated holds 180,997 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks invested in 0.02% or 19,000 shares. S Squared Limited Liability Company holds 1.83% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NV5 Acquires Page One Consultants, a Florida Program Management and Construction Quality Assurance Company – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Awarded $18 Million in Power Utility Engineering Contracts – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Global (NVEE) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c; Raises FY19 Revenue Guidance, FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,690 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 12,953 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 47,272 were accumulated by Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability Co. Capital City Trust Company Fl reported 1.48% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated reported 1,531 shares. 8,655 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Td Asset Management holds 0.11% or 1.00 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.17M shares stake. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 3,779 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 6,761 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 0.15% or 13,194 shares. 13,839 are owned by Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Liability. Essex Serv has 8,765 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Personal Advisors Corp reported 579,478 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares to 128,605 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.