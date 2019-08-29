As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Exelon (EXC) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosted Its Stake

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.09 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.13M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association reported 1.69M shares stake. Advantage Incorporated reported 397 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 2,490 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) reported 0.09% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp reported 21,000 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 33 shares. National Asset stated it has 12,237 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,584 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 336,354 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Llc has 0.26% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 48,000 shares. 15,700 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corporation. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares to 123,080 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares to 20,741 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 513,616 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company owns 3.22 million shares. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Thomasville Bancorp invested in 9,515 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,424 shares. Violich Management accumulated 16,660 shares. 115,520 are held by Wendell David Associates. Moreover, Hightower Trust Lta has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.16% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pggm Invs has 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 426,900 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Essex Management Lc holds 27,092 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 136 are owned by Jnba Fincl Advisors. Associated Banc reported 0.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,166 shares.