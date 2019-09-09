As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Wade G W & Lifted Holding by $536,112; Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Position Has Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 9,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 445,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.97M, up from 435,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 1.12 million shares traded or 11.80% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 162,669 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 154,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.79M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 62,362 shares to 368,949 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,547 are held by Cambridge Advsrs Inc. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 22,168 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Eii Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 29,399 shares. 3,768 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Navellier accumulated 17,483 shares. Connors Investor has invested 1.29% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fjarde Ap holds 58,449 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 0.01% or 391,456 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 23,247 shares. Ww Asset holds 15,132 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division stated it has 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Interstate Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 32 shares.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 19,062 shares. Westpac Corp invested in 165,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 110,209 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & Communications Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,462 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc holds 0.93% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 29,702 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Barbara Oil Com reported 20,000 shares. 13,943 are owned by Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru reported 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Duncker Streett And Communication has invested 0.41% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has 706,568 shares. South State invested in 34,809 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 59,772 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.00 million shares.