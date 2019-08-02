As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Trimmed Stake; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD S (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Miller Howard Investments Decreased Holding

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 2.44M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (TSM) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc analyzed 60,822 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $211.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 7.31M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.34M shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TOT) by 405,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.