As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Has Cut Position; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Position Has Lifted by Qs Investors Llc

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 237,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 18,493 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 256,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 249,362 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 111.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 30,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 58,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, up from 27,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $169.54. About 17,720 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9,886 shares to 46,143 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,136 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.65M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16,156 shares to 106,423 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.