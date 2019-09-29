As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Decreased Its Position by $863,644; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Cape Ann Savings Bank Trimmed Stake by $413,300 as Share Value Declined

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 12,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 22,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Tru Comm has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 22.11 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 26,435 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 18,095 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 203,555 were reported by Oak Assoc Ltd Oh. Staley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 35,335 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability holds 32.89% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 971,691 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 284,294 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 105,681 shares. Oz Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Northeast Investment Mgmt has 1.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 194,199 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 0.8% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.55% or 292,703 shares. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 41,407 shares.

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,895 shares to 14,385 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.7% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). North Management reported 0.47% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blackhill Cap stated it has 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hartford Invest Mgmt Communications holds 117,174 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gyroscope Mngmt Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,585 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested in 13,828 shares. First Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1,251 were reported by Kistler. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,536 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,026 were reported by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. 16,694 are owned by St Germain D J Com. Ftb Advsr accumulated 14,551 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).