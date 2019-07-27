As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Holder East Coast Asset Management Lowered Stake; Motley Fool Wealth Management Holding in Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Boosted by $686,835 as Share Price Declined

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 15,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 108,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 76,282 shares traded or 17.01% up from the average. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Westover Advsr Llc holds 4,217 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp has 3,409 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital owns 5,010 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 573,596 were reported by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chemical Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,596 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares owns 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 26,468 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 7,057 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,465 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 3,632 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 353,496 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares to 128,605 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,190 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $387,913 activity. $95,886 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) was bought by HIATT THOMAS. 3,672 shares valued at $166,672 were sold by DE BATTY JILL A on Tuesday, February 5. 5,000 shares were sold by Gavin Michael E, worth $227,153.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31,481 shares to 84,632 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 49,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,974 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf.