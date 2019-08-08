As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Glovista Investments Has Lifted by $340,000 Its Position; Gemmer Asset Management Stake In Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Was Has Lifted

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 3.71 million shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 5.62M shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 201,815 shares to 143,719 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 683,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,262 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).